Fellow pundits refuse to do MOTD after BBC suspended Gary Lineker

Earlier today BBC suspended Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker for his tweet against the UK Government’s new Refugee policy.

BBC announced that Lineker will “step away” from his role as the broadcaster continues discussions over his use of social media.

Lineker, who is known to be vocal about his political views on Twitter, caused controversy this week when he compared the UK government’s new refugee policy to that of Nazi Germany’s.

The former footballer tweeted that the policy was “immeasurably cruel” and used language “not dissimilar” to that used by Germany in the 1930s.

There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order? — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023

BBC are now in hunt for a replacement for the role and bookmakers have already drafted up the odds for the next presenter.

According to Daily Mail, BBC pundits Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan are leading the way so far.

Former Tottenham star Jermaine Jenas was initially favourite to replace Lineker but in a social media post he confirmed that he will not be taking the role.

He wrote:

“Been on air with the one show. I wasn’t down to be doing match of the day tomorrow, but if I was I would of said no and stood with my fellow pundits and Gary Lineker.”

Similarly Alan Shearer has also confirmed that he will not be taking on the Lineker’s vacant seat and will not be appearing on the show tomorrow night.

I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night. — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 10, 2023

And so has Alex Scott, Ian Wright and Micah Richards, all of them showing their support to Gary.

I was not due to be working on MOTD tomorrow, but if I was, I would find myself taking the same decision that @IanWright0 & @alanshearer have. — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) March 10, 2023

Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2023

The decision to axe Lineker has not gone well with fans and fellow pundits. With so many refusing to do the show for tomorrow, the broadcasters are short on time to find a suitable replacement.