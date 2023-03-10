Free-kick specialist would enhance Newcastle’s midfield with star man also set to renew

Although Eddie Howe and his Newcastle squad are likely to be disappointed by their Carabao Cup final showing against Man United, there could be a couple of bits of good news just around the corner for the Magpies.

Still in with a shout of European football next season, the club need to build on the solid squad base that Howe has if they want to continue progressing.

To have two players in every position that are challenging each other week in and week out is likely the idea scenario for many managers, and at present Newcastle just don’t have that sort of depth.

With the backing of their Saudi owners, however, that pipe dream may just become reality in the not too distant future.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), one of their star players, Bruno Guimaraes, is set to sign a new long-term deal, a decision that will surely delight his team-mates as much as Howe and the backroom staff.

Whilst Football Insider suggest that were Southampton to be relegated to the Championship, the Magpies will look to tempt their captain and free-kick specialist, James Ward-Prowse.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Collina bizarrely suggests injury time could be scrapped in one-sided games Wolves willing to head off Premier League rivals with £20m bid for Alex Scott Video: Elliott Management make it through to second stage of Man United takeover process

If Ward-Prowse were to complement the Brazilian in the centre of Newcastle’s midfield, the attacking depth that they’ll then have in that part of the pitch will see them on a par with the best teams in the division.

Both offer goals to match their creativity, with the Southampton man still bagging eight per WhoScored, just one behind leading scorer Che Adams (via BBC Sport) despite the Saints sitting bottom of the Premier League pile.