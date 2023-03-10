Gary Neville axed from BBC Match of the Day – will not resume until agreement is reached on his social media use

BBC presenter Gary Lineker is set to “step back” from his role as presenter of Match of the Day as the broadcaster continues discussions over his use of social media.

Lineker, who is known to be vocal about his political views on Twitter, caused controversy this week when he compared the UK government’s new refugee policy to that of Nazi Germany’s.

The former footballer tweeted that the policy was “immeasurably cruel” and used language “not dissimilar” to that used by Germany in the 1930s.

The tweet read: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order? — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023

The tweet received quite some heat and prompted the BBC to announce that he will not be presenting Match of the Day until they reach an agreement with him over his social media usage.

The BBC likes to believe that they are impartial in their political stance and Lineker’s outspoken views on Brexit and other political issues have caused concern for some within the organisation.

Lineker, however, has refused to apologise for his tweet and has received support from many on social media.

The BBC has yet to announce who will replace Lineker on Match of the Day,