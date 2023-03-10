How out of favour Man City star Cancelo could end up at Barcelona next season

He’s already been ushered out of the Man City exit door to Bayern Munich, but Joao Cancelo could find himself lining up for FC Barcelona next season.

The Catalans are at the mercy of La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules, which limits their abilities in the transfer market, however, there is a scenario which could see Cancelo make the switch to the blaugranes.

It’s abundantly clear he has no future in the blue half of Manchester after it’s believed the player fell out with Pep Guardiola.

To that end, he was sent on loan in the winter window to the Bavarian giants.

Sport note that the move has already turned out to be a disaster with the Bundesliga side informing City that they don’t intend to purchase the player at the end of the loan period.

Indeed, per WhoScored, Cancelo wasn’t even in the starting line up against PSG in the Champions League this week, only coming on in the 86th minute.

With only two goals and two assists this season, across his combined 21 appearances in the Bundesliga and the Premier League, per WhoScored, it’s understandable why there’s a lack of interest from both Bayern and City for his services.

Barcelona aren’t in as luxurious a position as their competitors in terms of funding, and will likely have to look for free or loan transfers once again this summer.

It makes Xavi Hernandez’s task all the more difficult and yet Barca are flying in La Liga in 2022/23.

Cancelo himself would surely jump at the chance of a return to the Spanish top flight if that option were open to him, and at 29 by the time next season begins, he could, form permitting, provide Barca with a right-back option for a good few seasons yet.

Given that the Catalans need something ‘extra’ from their full-backs, he would certainly have to up his goals and assists output from this season if he wants to be a success in La Liga again, should he move back there.

Sport note his agent is Jorge Mendes who has worked closely with Barcelona recently.

Some of his clients for his Gestifute agency are Alejandro Balde, Trincao, Adama Traore (per transfermarkt) and Ansu Fati and Nico Gonzalez (per Forbes).

Further, note Sport, it was Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s director of football, who sold Cancelo to City whilst in the same role at Valencia.