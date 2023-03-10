Liverpool have reportedly been linked with a summer move for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The Reds’ manager, Jurgen Klopp, is said to be a big fan of the Italian international. According to a report by InterLive.it, Liverpool could attempt to sign the 24-year-old in the summer from the Italian club who needs to raise €60m before the end of the financial year. This means they may have to sell some of their star players, including Barella, in the upcoming transfer window.

Klopp is also said to be targeting AC Milan’s Ismaël Bennacer as part of a “real revolution” to revamp his midfield.

Liverpool’s midfield has been depleted this season, which has been one of the reasons for the Reds’ poor performance. Key players such as Fabinho, Henderson, and Milner have struggled to perform at their best, and injuries to the likes of Thiago have not helped either.

It is clear that they needs reinforcements in the middle of the park, and they are being linked with a number of players, most notably Jude Bellingham.

Barella has been a standout player for Inter Milan. He has scored 17 goals and assisted 42 for Inter Milan in all competitions. He is known for his technical ability, creativity, work rate, and versatility, making him an attractive target for Klopp and Liverpool.

Liverpool will be hoping to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window as they look to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season. Klopp will be hoping to bring in players who can help his team regain their winning mentality and get back to their best form.