TalkSport’s Dean Saunders has urged Liverpool to do everything they can to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in the summer.

He also suggested that besides the midfield, he can be slotted anywhere in the front three such is his versatility and football brain.

He said: “Mason Mount, Liverpool should sign him – or Man United. I think his dad’s doing his contract, they can’t get it sorted, the door’s open. Imagine Liverpool had Bellingham and Mount in midfield? Two good players,” “If you want to be up there competing, you’ve got to put your hand in your pocket.” “I think he should go to Liverpool. You can slot him in there sort of joining in with the front three, getting on the ball. He’s got a good football brain.”

Liverpool and Manchester United are the two clubs that have been linked with Mason Mount for a long time now.

Stan Collymore claimed last week that Chelsea and Liverpool have already begun discussing a deal for the summer.

“Liverpool should sign Mount!” ??? “You can slot him near the front 3, get him on the ball. He’s got a great football brain.” Dean Saunders urges #LFC to get Mount ? pic.twitter.com/ah6YtIXM6U — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 10, 2023

And according to another recent report, Mount is unlikely to stay at Chelsea with contract negotiation talks not going anywhere.

With Liverpool needing new midfielders, a move for Mount is possible. However much will depend on how much Chelsea will ask for him, with the reported value being around £50m.

Whether Liverpool will cough up that amount for him or not remains to be seen as they are also very heavily linked with a move for Jude Bellingham who will also be an expensive signing for the Reds.