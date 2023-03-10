Man City ready to offload £40m-rated star if replacement can be found

If there’s one thing that defines Pep Guardiola’s time at Man City other than being a serial trophy winner, it’s the incredible desire to make his team the best in every moment, meaning that he isn’t frightened to offload the big names if he believes they’ve nothing more to offer him.

It is perhaps that single-mindedness that makes him one of the truly elite managers in football today and, arguably, keeps his players on their toes at all times.

Rarely do you see a City player not trying for example, because they’ll know that if they’re not giving 100 percent, Guardiola will have no issues with hooking – and maybe even selling – them.

There aren’t many managers that would have the bottle to do that, or a team where they’re not weakened if they do, so in some respects Pep is in a very healthy position indeed.

Some players can’t even get a look in, such is the strength of the entire City squad, and one of those is defender, Aymeric Laporte.

According to Football Insider, sources have suggested that if the club can find a top-level replacement, they’ll allow the Spaniard to leave for around £40m.

Given that he’s still only 28 years of age, that’s a remarkably low figure in today’s market.

Laporte hasn’t figured too much for the Citizens this season it’s true, but he’ll surely have a queue of interested parties at that price.

With a good few seasons left at the highest level, Laporte could represent a very sound investment for whomever wishes to add him to their squad.