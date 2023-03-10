Man United and Tottenham join the race for highly regarded keeper

Although there’s no suggestion that Hugo Lloris and David De Gea are surplus to requirements at their respective clubs at present, both Man United and Tottenham are, nonetheless, looking for another custodian to join their ranks.

Lloris will soon need to be replaced whilst De Gea needs an understudy who’ll push him for his place in the Red Devils goal.

To that end, talkSPORT have articulated that highly regarded Brentford keeper, David Raya, is interesting the pair of Premier League clubs.

At 27, the Spaniard has years left in the tank and has proven himself to be a studious exponent of the goalkeeping art in west London.

It’s believed the keeper is refusing to extend his contract with the Bees, and it really doesn’t leave the club with too much choice other than to get what they can for him this summer, when he’ll have just a year left on his current deal.

As PremierLeague.com note, Raya has eight clean sheets in his 24 games this season and has only made one error that has directly contributed to a goal for the opposition.

He’s also made 103 saves in that period, so roughly four per match, and more than a one-in-two average of ‘sweeper’ type clearances, evidencing a pro-active approach to his work.

With Brentford unable to command a huge fee for the player, for fear of him just seeing out his contract so he can go for nothing in a year’s time, both Spurs and United could bag themselves a bargain this summer.