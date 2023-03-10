Callum Wilson’s recent performance has drawn criticism from Paul Merson, who said that Eddie Howe and Newcastle are suffering from his poor form.

The Magpies are having trouble right now because they can’t rely on anyone, not even Wilson, to score goals.

He wrote: “This is a huge game for Newcastle United. They’ve lost three on the trot and are winless in their last five. Newcastle United are struggling at the moment and are just two points ahead of Fulham and three points ahead of Brighton.

“If Brighton, Brentford and Fulham finish over them, all the good work they’ve done would have gone to waste. It’s alright if you keep winning even if you’re not scoring too many goals. But if the results aren’t going your way and you’re not scoring goals, then that becomes a major problem.

“They need to win this one. If they win this game, they are back in the top-four race. The problem for Eddie Howe right now is that they just don’t have a reliable goalscorer. Callum Wilson has gone off the boil.”