If there’s one thing that Paris Saint-Germain aren’t short of it’s money, though a potential move for one Manchester United star seems an odd one to say the least.

Sent tumbling out of the Champions League once again, one has to question where their problems lie.

Against Bayern Munich over two legs, not even with the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in situ, could the Ligue Un side get on the scoresheet.

That would hint at an attack that isn’t working which, whilst ostensibly true for the latter stages of the premier European competition is quite the opposite domestically.

Indeed, according to FotMob, their front three had, up until Neymar’s injury, scored 44 goals in the French top flight during 2022/23.

It’s therefore arguable that when the going gets tough in the Champions League, PSG’s defence can’t get going.

When you consider they have the experienced and imposing Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, as well as Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos as part of their back line, it’s worth paying more attention to the mental aspects of the game and whether some of PSG’s players do have a block when it comes to the really big tests.

It’s hard to think of any other explanation for a team chock full of world stars.

Although Man United’s Harry Maguire has had a tough time of it on the pitch recently at Old Trafford, with his game time reducing under Erik ten Hag, there doesn’t appear to be an issue with his mentality.

The Dutchman even singled Maguire out for praise in his first interview as United boss, per Daily Mail, even if the centre-back has found himself down the pecking order since then.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that The Sun are reporting that PSG are potentially willing to test the waters and table a £50m offer for the England international this summer.

If that seems a little surprising, the outlet also note that a deal was on the table during the January window but the clubs ran out of time.

With plenty of time before the summer window opens, if PSG are serious, then there don’t appear to be any barriers to getting this deal over the line.