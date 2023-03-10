Liverpool deem the trio of Fabio Carvalho, Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon as “potentially significant” players for their future.

According to Neil Jones who write for Goal, the three youngsters were all signed with first team football experience as teenagers. and are all viewed as highly rated players with huge potential.

Carvalho joined Liverpool from Fulham in the summer but has not featured a lot this season. A product of the Fulham academy, he broke into the first team very young and has been impressive since. In 44 appearances for the first team, he scored 12 goals and assisted 8. He has fallen down the pecking order this season as he continues to find his feet at the new club but once he grips with what Klopp expects from him, he’s only going to get better.

Ben Doak has also made a few cameo appearances for the first team this season after hugely impressing Jurgen Klopp. The 17-year-old as noted by Jones, plays like an already experiences player such is his mentality and confidence similar to Stefan Bajcetic, another youngster who has broken into first team this season and been excellent.

Kaide Gordon is another one who is highly rated in the academy and the Scottish youngster was one of those expected to graduate into the first team the quickest but he has had bad luck with injuries.

In conclusion, Liverpool’s future looks bright. They are building a team for the future. Players like Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Luis Diaz, Trent are all only in their mid 20s and then you have a crop of highly rated youngsters coming in like Carvalho, Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and Gordon all breaking into the first team.