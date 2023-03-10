There doesn’t appear to be any stopping Chelsea supremo, Todd Boehly, in the transfer market.

Not content with blowing the competition away since taking charge of the club, it’s believed that he has already identified one of the players he wishes to acquire during the next transfer window.

If the Blues were to be successful in their pursuit, it would certainly give their midfield a world-class look.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required) and cited by ASBTF, Boehly wishes to bring the exciting Bruno Guimaraes to the club.

A silky midfielder but one who knows when to put his foot in, he’s been a major success story for Eddie Howe at Newcastle this season.

It’s possible to argue too that he’s just the sort of player that Chelsea have missed under Graham Potter, and a major reason why the west London outfit are where they are at this point.

The fact that he certainly wouldn’t come cheaply would appear to be no barrier to getting any deal over the line, given that Boehly recently authorised the British transfer record signing of Enzo Fernandez.

The one thing getting in the way at present is that the Brazilian is settled on Tyneside and could be about to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Money talks of course, and you can never say never where football is concerned, but it may be that on this occasion Boehly can’t have what he wants and will have to bide his time for a little longer.