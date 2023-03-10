Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s furious reaction as entire stadium chants Messi’s name to troll him

Al-Nassr’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo has been filmed in a furious reaction following his team’s 1-0 defeat to main rivals Al-Ittihad. The Portuguese striker was seen reacting angrily after the entire stadium of home fans chanted “MESSI MESSI” at him at full time.

Al-Ittihad’s Romarinho scored the only goal of the game, which was enough for his team to secure a crucial victory over their rivals and move ahead of them in the league table. The defeat now leaves Al-Nassr second in the league, one point behind Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

After the final whistle, Ronaldo was seen shaking his head and ignoring his teammates’ attempts to calm him down. He the stormed off the pitch after kicking at a bunch of water bottles. The incident was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media.

 

Al-Nassr will now have to regroup quickly as they look to bounce back from this defeat and regain their position at the top of the league. The pressure will be on Ronaldo and his teammates to deliver in the coming weeks.

 

