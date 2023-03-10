Video: Elliott Management make it through to second stage of Man United takeover process

Friday morning brought news of a surprise development in the potential takeover story at Man United, as Elliott Management were announced as having been approved for the second stage of the process.

The reason why it’s a surprise is that, per Sky Sports News, the company don’t actually want to buy the Red Devils.

In this scenario, it’s believed that they will make themselves available to help any bidders find the necessary funds in order to help push through a sale.

Whomever should take over the club, with bidders Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe also through to the second stage, will also need to set aside millions in order to improve the stadium, squad, training ground and general infrastructure.

