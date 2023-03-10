West Ham and Inter could execute top striker swap deal if contract talks break down

So far not so good for West Ham’s towering Italian striker, Gianluca Scamacca, who could be on the verge of a switch back to his homeland.

With just three Premier League goals to his name all season, per WhoScored, the 24-year-old clearly hasn’t been the striker to answer David Moyes’ prayers.

Indeed, during recent games, Scamacca has barely featured, managing a cumulative 85 minutes in the Hammers’ last three English top-flight games per WhoScored.

That type of output has no doubt contributed to the east Londoners’ lowly position in the table, and will surely hasten his exit this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Internazionale of Milan may seek to revive their interest in the former Sassuolo man, and West Ham may not lose out either.

Inter front man, Edin Dzeko, a player well versed in what it takes to succeed in the Premier League, is apparently unhappy at the club’s offer of a one-year deal, and wants two years in order to continue his story with the neroazzurri.

Talks are currently at a stalemate, and if Inter dig their heels in and don’t budge on the year option, then the possibility of a Dzeko-Scamacca swap is there.

Although the Bosnian is now 37 years of age, he still knows where the goal is. Eleven in 35 appearances in all competitions, per transfermarkt, is a more than reasonable return of about one goal every three games.

Compare that with West Ham’s top scorer this season, Jarrod Bowen, who has only four per transfermarkt, and it’s understandable why such a deal might appeal to all parties.