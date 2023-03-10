West Ham submit loan-to-buy bid to sign 200k-a-week Premier League star

With only 13 Premier League games to go to save their season, David Moyes has work to do to ensure West Ham are still an English top-flight club in 2023/24.

Though there are 39 points still to play for, the Hammers haven’t been in great domestic form throughout the current campaign and they have the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle and Man United to play amongst others.

Currently one point above the bottom three, a late run to haul them clear would be welcomed and would also give them the chance to sign a player they’ve currently got their eyes on.

It’s believed that Man United are willing to listen to offers for their club captain, Harry Maguire, and according to TeamTalk, the east Londoners are keen.

Although his reported wages of £200,000 per week would prove prohibitive, it’s understood that West Ham would prefer a loan-to-buy deal.

That’s unlikely to suit the Red Devils, however, it does provide them with the option of allowing Maguire to leave and therefore saving on his not insignificant salary. It would also free up funds for Erik ten Hag to strengthen his squad.

From the England international’s point of view, any move away from United is likely to be considered a step down, and should the Hammers stay up, it then really comes down to Maguire’s ambitions.

More Stories / Latest News Confirmed: Attacker has returned to Elland Road to re-join Leeds United West Ham and Inter could execute top striker swap deal if contract talks break down Free-kick specialist would enhance Newcastle’s midfield with star man also set to renew

If Moyes’ side can recapture their form of a couple of seasons ago, he will be enhancing a progressive outfit. If not, he’s potentially joining an underperforming club and that surely won’t appeal.

That said, he’s twiddling his thumbs on the bench at the Theatre of Dreams so it’s possible the lure of regular football could tempt him regardless.