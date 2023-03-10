Wolves willing to head off Premier League rivals with £20m bid for Alex Scott

Although they were put off by Bristol City’s demands for their star player, Alex Scott, in January, it seems Wolves are ready to beat off interest from West Ham and Tottenham to acquire the highly-rated 19-year-old this summer.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), Julen Lopetegui is considering the move because of the expected loss of both Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.

Though he’s yet to experience football at the highest level of the English game, there’s little doubt that Scott has a bright future ahead, as he showed recently against Man City and earned the accolade of being a ‘top, top talent’ from City’s Jack Grealish.

Top top talent ???? https://t.co/INE2qUldli — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 1, 2023

His test will be whether he can translate the form he’s shown regularly in the Championship onto the Premier League stage, but Lopetegui and his counterparts at the London Stadium and White Hart Lane, Antonio Conte and David Moyes clearly see something in him that they can work with.

The sticking point would appear to be the transfer fee, with it believed that Bristol City want to exceed their previous record for a sale, which was the £20m they received when letting Adam Webster join Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019.

What seems clear is that Scott’s future is away from Ashton Gate, and his advisors need to plan the next stage of the 19-year-old’s career carefully.

With respect, Wolves aren’t as big a name as their London rivals, but they perhaps offer a better pathway for a youngster who is still making his way in the game, however quickly he is progressing.