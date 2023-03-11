Reports of Jude Bellingham’s father, Mark, being involved in talks with Real Madrid in London are on the money, Christian Falk has exclusively revealed in his latest Substack column for CaughtOffside.

Furthermore, the Englishman has also taken part in discussions with the La Liga-based outfit a week prior in Madrid, it has now been confirmed.

“Yes, Jude Bellingham’s father is speaking to Real Madrid and yes, he has met with the Spanish outfit,” the BILD reporter wrote.

“This hasn’t just taken place in London, as has been reported, but also the week before in the Spanish capital. But the important thing is that Jude himself has not yet made a decision and there’s still yet to be talks with Dortmund.

“Liverpool are still in the running, though it’s important to note that if Real are serious and the Reds aren’t ready to make a good offer soon, it will become an increasingly difficult situation for the latter.

“Jürgen Klopp has already admitted to himself: When it comes to money, Jude doesn’t stand a chance. That all being said, Bellingham isn’t motivated solely by money.”

Los Blancos currently find themselves in a three-way race with Liverpool and Manchester City for the 19-year-old’s signature in the summer, though Chelsea and Manchester United (particularly if the latter finalises a takeover) can’t be discounted just yet.

That won’t be encouraging news for Jurgen Klopp who holds the former Birmingham City youth prospect in extremely high regard.

The fact that Bellingham has yet to make a final decision on the matter, however, should provide at least some source of comfort – as should the reality that the midfielder won’t be pushed in one direction by the financial offering provided by potential suitors.

Assuming that the Reds can also beat out competition from Tottenham, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion for the final place in the top four, it will surely increase their appeal come what is expected to be a period of significant change for the former in the summer.