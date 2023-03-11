Bournemouth vs Liverpool team news: Jurgen Klopp makes just one change

Liverpool travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League’s early Saturday kickoff as the Reds look to build on their impressive 7-0 hammering of rivals Manchester United last weekend.

The Merseyside club put Erik ten Hag’s side to the sword last Sunday at Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp’s men ran through the Red Devils in the second half. The defeat was the largest between the two Premier League giants and it should give the Merseyside club confidence for the rest of the season as they push to try and get into the Premier League’s top four.

Despite this incredible result, Liverpool have struggled away from home this season, picking up just 12 points out of 12 games, and Klopp will be wary of that heading into today’s clash. The German coach has made just one change from the Man United match with Stefan Bajcetic replacing captain Jordan Henderson.

? #BOULIV TEAM NEWS ? Here's how we line up to take up on AFC Bournemouth today! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 11, 2023

As for Bournemouth, last time out was also a memorable moment for Gary O’Neil’s men as they blew a 2-0 lead against Arsenal at the Emirates with the Gunners’ winner coming in the dying seconds of the match – resulting in a 3-2 win for Mikel Arteta’s side.

This was a huge blow for the Cherries as every point matters in their relegation fight and they will now be looking to bounce back in front of their home fans today. O’Neil has made three changes from the defeat in North London with Kelly, Lerma, and Anthony coming into the starting 11.