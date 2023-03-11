Celtic want to sign £30m-rated ‘absolutely insane’ Liverpool player

Although they’re nine points ahead of nearest rivals, Rangers, in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic are clearly planning ahead and looking to get in a Liverpool player this summer who has been described as ‘absolutely insane.’

There aren’t too many players that could walk into Ange Postecoglou’s side and improve it, but underused Reds goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, would surely be one of them.

Only kept out of the Anfield-based outfit’s first team because of the sensational form of Brazilian custodian, Alisson Becker, Kelleher would surely fit right in at Celtic Park.

The Transfer Room suggest that Kelleher, who it’s believed wants to leave Liverpool in the summer, would only be an understudy to Joe Hart initially, however, at just 24 years of age, there’s no reason whatsoever why the stopper couldn’t give former England No.1 Hart a run for his money straight away.

Perhaps the only sticking point to the deal happening is the fee that Liverpool are believed to want for the player, with The Transfer Room quoting around the £30m mark.

That does seem an awful lot of money for a keeper with barely any first team experience, however, when one looks at how long he would normally be expected to have left in the game, the transfer could end up being a sound investment.

Even if he retired at 34, which is unlikely for a keeper, the transfer will have cost Celtic just £3m per season.

Jurgen Klopp once described his keeper as ‘the best number two in the world,’ per Evening Standard, and ultimately, any move will depend on the player’s desire to go and the Hoops’ desire to pay near to what Liverpool are asking in order to see a deal completed.