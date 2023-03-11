Darren Bent urges Liverpool to make a move for Premier League star to strengthen their midfield

Former football player and now pundit Darren Bent has shared his thoughts on Liverpool’s potential transfer move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Bent believes that the young midfielder would be the perfect fit for Liverpool and has urged the Reds to make a move for him.

Mount is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and Bent believes that his addition would be crucial to Liverpool’s midfield.

Speaking to TalkSport (quotes via Rousing The Kop), Bent said:

“If you look at the clubs that are in for him, the only one that makes sense for me – and I think they need him – is Liverpool.” “Because they need legs in that midfield. He would add quality to that midfield.”

Liverpool has been struggling with a depleted midfield which has negatively affected their performances this season. Their away form this season has been poor, which was evident in their loss to Bournemouth, a team in the bottom half of the table. The loss was surprising, especially after their impressive 7-0 win over Manchester United, which suggested that the Reds were back to their best.

It is clear that Liverpool needs to strengthen their midfield in the summer, and Mason Mount has been widely touted as the perfect player for the job. Mount has had an impressive season so far, and his versatility, creativity, and footballing intelligence would be assets for Liverpool’s midfield.