David Moyes has provided an explanation for why Flynn Downes hasn’t played much for the team since joining. Also, he disclosed that the midfielder is now injured.

West Ham paid £12 million to bring midfielder to the London Stadium in July of last year and signed a five-year deal earning £32k per week. Downes has only played 1,053 minutes in 23 outings across all competitions so far. In addition, Moyes has only started him in 11 games.

“We’re trying to give Flynn the opportunities at the right time,” Moyes admits. “We’re pleased with what he’s doing [but] we think there are things he can improve on.

“But it’s not easy breaking into the Premier League from the Championship and if you look at the people who’ve done it, it can take a bit of time. We hope he continues to develop and we’re happy for him.” – said Moyes.