English club facing points deduction after failing to pay players and staff on time

Wigan Athletic are currently facing a potential three-point deduction due to their failure to pay their players and staff on time according to The Sun.

It reports that the club has failed to pay their wages for the fourth time this season, but they are expected to make the payment this week.

However, this is not the first time that Wigan has had issues with paying their staff.

The club has already received suspended sentences in the past for similar incidents. The English Football League (EFL) is according to the report, closely monitoring the situation and will likely take action if the club fails to meet their financial obligations.

They lost 3-0 to league leaders Burnley this weekend dropping them to the bottom of the table and during the post-match interview, Wigan manager Shaun Maloney addressed the club’s ongoing wage problems, expressing the impact it has had on the players, support staff, stadium staff, and training ground.

He explained that the lead-up to their recent game was emotionally taxing for everyone involved, and that the difficult situation had affected the club’s ability to train and prepare for the match.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Maloney praised the team’s performance on the field, stating that he was “super-proud” of the effort they had put in.

He told BBC Radio Manchester (via The Sun):

“The lead-up to the game and preparation definitely affected not just the players but the support, staff, stadium staff and training ground, so it was an emotional couple of days, very difficult. “It’s a position I don’t think any of us expected to be in so it’s really difficult. It was difficult to train and prepare – the things off the pitch become bigger. “For the last half hour the fans sang after me and the team and for what the players gave I am super-proud. “When the CEO relayed it to us and the players it was the same reason as they put in the statement. We’re hoping it’s a short-term situation.”

However, the club’s current position at the bottom of the table, having only won seven games, drawn 11, and lost 18 this season, means that a three-point deduction could be catastrophic for their chances of survival in the Championship.

While Wigan Athletic are hopeful that their current financial difficulties are only a short-term problem, the potential consequences of a points deduction are severe.