Ex-Wolves star rushed to hospital after mystery emergency

Despite being only 32 years of age, one former Wolves star has been rushed to hospital in Spain after a mystery emergency.

At present, The Sun are reporting that Alfred N’Diaye, who also played for Sunderland and Hull City whilst in England, is awaiting a ‘definitive diagnosis’ as to what the issue may be.

He remains stable in a private hospital in Marbella, with his current club, Malaga, confirming that he wouldn’t play any part in their game this weekend against Las Palmas.

What’s slightly unnerving about the situation is that Malaga officials are making no further comment at this time, not even to shed light on why the player was admitted to the Quiron Salud Marbella Hospital in the first place.

According to The Sun, he played 36 games on loan for the Molineux outfit, but was perhaps most remembered in this country for his time at Sunderland, where he almost scored with his first touch in English football.

His current health scare is worrying indeed, as there is no information as to whether this is an extension of previous issues or not.

With many elite athletes struggling with undiagnosed problems of late, it brings player welfare into sharp focus again.

N’Diaye remains in the best hands, and one can only hope for a speedy recovery for the player.