Exclusive: Christian Falk drops Harry Kane transfer update as Bayern’s confidence levels explored

Bayern Munich may have to look in an alternative direction for a brand new striker this summer with the club said to be ‘increasingly doubtful’ over its chances of landing top target Harry Kane.

The England skipper is said to be reluctant to depart his home nation beyond this season, despite another relatively disappointing campaign with Tottenham.

“Bayern bosses are increasingly doubtful of the prospect of Kane wanting to leave England; they feel he wants to remain in the Premier League,” Christian Falk reported in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“FC Bayern fears his love of home more than any offer from Manchester United – that’s why the club hasn’t contacted the Tottenham star’s management for months.

“Bayern had lodged its interest with the relevant agents in 2022 and now they’re waiting to see if Kane sends a signal back. So far that hasn’t happened.

“The longer this situation drags on, we can see officials at Bayern slowly losing their faith in the striker departing the U.K at the end of the season.”

It’s worth noting that Spurs could still yet qualify for Champions League football, which would surely be appetising for the 29-year-old and the club’s prospects of holding on to him.

At the player’s current age, however, serious discussions will no doubt be held with his personal advisers over the next best course of action in terms of winning silverware with the remaining years he has left at the peak of his powers.

Kane has already registered 24 goal contributions in 37 games for Antonio Conte’s outfit – a tally that will no doubt be heavily admired by potential suitors beyond Bayern, should he be considered a pursuable option in the summer.

Breaking further records in his home country may, perhaps, be on the forward’s mind, though the lure of silverware – of which has been lacking during his time in London – could prove too tantalising to resist.