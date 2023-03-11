Harry Kane will make decision on his future at the end of the season with minimum price tag set

Tottenham superstar Harry Kane is expected to make a decision on his future at the end of the season amid interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The striker’s future is once again in question following Spurs’ exit from the Champions League midweek and that confirmed that the North London club would go another season trophyless.

Kane is yet to win a medal at Tottenham and many feel he should now leave the club in order to achieve success. Man United and Bayern Munich are being heavily linked with the England international but the 29-year-old is expected to make a decision on his future once the season concludes.

According to the Daily Mail, Kane is yet to make a decision on his future but will hold talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy at the end of the campaign. The striker’s contract expires with the North London club in 2024 and if Spurs were to make some money off of the England star, they would have to sell this summer.

Tottenham will most likely be reluctant to let their biggest asset go but if it comes to that, Levy will demand a fee of at least £100m from the interested parties, according to the report.