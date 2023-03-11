Though one former Leicester City player would have preferred to stay at the club, it appears that nothing was forthcoming from the board in terms of his contract being renewed which in turn left him little option.

That’s not to say that former Foxes captain, Kasper Schmeichel, wouldn’t return to the Midlands-based club in a heartbeat.

The custodian is now plying his trade in France’s Ligue Un with Nice, and with Leicester having conceded 44 goals in the English top-flight this season, the third worst in the Premier League, it’s fair to suggest that they could really do with the towering Dane between the posts.

Though there is no indication from the Leicester board that they’ve any interest in bringing the talented keeper back, he has offered an olive branch of sorts, just incase they decided to change their minds.

“Well, my contract was coming up and I wasn’t really getting any response [from Leicester],” he was quoted as saying to The Times, cited by Leicestershire Live.

“I’d have loved to have stayed at Leicester but that wasn’t what was meant to happen.

“I love the club. Would I go back there? Of course I would. I’d always go back and try and help them. It’s home. Every time I talk about Leicester I start smiling. I definitely miss it. I watch all their games.”

At just 36 years of age, Schmeichel potentially has years left in the game, and to that end he would surely represent a sound investment.

However, there has to have been reasons not yet known as to why the Foxes board were so reticent to offer him a new deal in the first place.

After going behind early in Saturday’s game against Chelsea, manager Brendan Rodgers might well be keen to have a chat to all parties and see if a summer deal could be worked out.