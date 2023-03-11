“Isn’t so easy” – Graham Potter comments on Mykhailo Mudryk’s lack of game time

The transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea was one of the biggest talking points of the January transfer window but the Ukrainian has seen very little game time over the last few weeks.

Chelsea hijacked the winger from what looked like a certain move to Arsenal with the Blues paying Shakhtar Donetsk a whopping £88.5m for the 22-year-old.

When the West London club signed the Ukrainian international he was taking part in pre-season with Shakhtar, therefore, his match sharpness was not at 100%. Nevertheless, Potter gave him his debut in a 0-0 draw with Liverpool and although he impressed during that cameo, the winger has not played much lately.

Ahead of Chelsea’s match with Leicester City this weekend, Graham Potter provided an update on the £88.5m star.

“He’s a player that we believe in a lot. Mudryk is adapting to a new situation,” Potter said via Fabrizio Romano.

“When he arrived he was at the start of a pre-season so to come in to hit the Premier League running isn’t so easy. He’ll be in the squad [for Leicester]”.

Mudryk has played only 33 minutes across Chelsea’s last four matches and going off Potter’s words, more can be expected at the King Power today.