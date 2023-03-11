Jurgen Klopp explains absence of key Liverpool player in Bournemouth line-up

Liverpool travel to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon looking to continue their push for the Premier League’s top four and the Reds are without captain Jordan Henderson.

Jurgen Klopp has made just one change from Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Man United last weekend with Stefan Bajcetic replacing captain Jordan Henderson in the starting 11.

The England international is on the bench for the Merseyside club and Klopp has stated that the change was made as a result of illness. The German coach said pre-match: “Hendo had a bit of a cold but other than that Stefan comes in, the rest the same. A massive change is not needed after playing last Sunday so we go again with the rest.”

Henderson is not as important to Liverpool as he once was but is still a key figure around the squad and in leading the team.

The midfielder put in arguably his best performance of the season last time out against Man United and it is a shame that bit of momentum is broken for the veteran star in what has been a tough season for the 32-year-old.