It’s no real secret that Leeds have struggled in front of goal in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Though they’ve found the target more often than those teams around them in the relegation battle, with the calibre of striker they have at their disposal the Yorkshire-based outfit need to be converting on a much more regular basis.

It’s perhaps with that in mind, that talkSPORT are reporting that they are keeping a very close eye on Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom.

According to the Transfer Tavern, the marksman has scored on 21 occasions in 28 Championship games this season, working out at an average of a goal every 105 minutes.

That compares incredibly favourably to the entire Leeds front line, with Javi Gracia’s squad only having managed to score seven in the 11 English top-flight games since the end of the World Cup.

Much will depend on the fortunes of both sides of course.

At present, it appears that Leeds are one of those teams that are almost certain to go down, unless Gracia can halt the slide.

Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick have been a team reborn, and look more than likely to be on for a return to the Premier League.

Were those scenarios to occur, it’s hard to imagine that Akpom would stay with a Championship outfit, though it is worth baring in mind that the player has no top flight experience and, as such, there can’t be a guarantee of goals – and certainly not at the rate he’s scoring them in 2022/23.