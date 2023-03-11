Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Benfica’s young defender Antonio Silva, according to a report from The Transfer Room.

The 19-year-old has broken into Benfica’s first team this season, making 34 appearances and scoring three goals.

Silva is said to be “very high up” on Liverpool’s transfer wish list, with Tottenham also interested in making him their main summer signing.

While Silva has a €100million release clause in his contract, the report suggests the club would be willing to accept a bid in the region of around €80m.

However, it suggests that Liverpool are reportedly only willing to pay €60m for the defender, and are hoping to use their existing good relationship with Benfica to secure a better deal.

Liverpool’s need for defensive reinforcements has become more pressing, with Matip set to leave the club on a free at the end of the summer.

Joe Gomez is very injury prone , while Virgil Van Dijk is still the best defender at the club, he has also not been the same since his return from the injury sustained against Everton. This leaves Liverpool with only Ibrahim Konate at the back.

While Liverpool’s main focus in the summer transfer window will be to revamp their midfield, the club will be looking to sign at least one defender for their squad.

Alongside Silva, Liverpool are also being linked with Josko Gvardiol, the Croatian international who impressed everyone with his performances at the World Cup.