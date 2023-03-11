Liverpool star looking for new start has offered himself to Barcelona

There’s rarely a ‘one club man’ to be found these days in football, with many looking to either experience different leagues or cultures, or to go elsewhere for a better payday and longer contract or more minutes, the latter which would seem to apply to one Liverpool player.

It’ll be a sad day for Reds fans when Roberto Firmino bids an emotional farewell to the Anfield faithful.

The Brazilian has been something of a cult hero for the club and up until recently, a certain starter for Jurgen Klopp.

Whilst he hasn’t necessarily fallen out of favour, he isn’t getting as many minutes as before, and news that the status quo will remain saw the front man take the decision to leave when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

At 31 years of age, he isn’t yet in the twilight of his career so could probably do a job for another couple of seasons at worst.

To that end, according to OneFootball and cited by Sport, the striker has offered himself to FC Barcelona.

Though the Catalans appear well stocked in attack, both Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres haven’t really hit the heights expected, and could be allowed to leave in the summer.

A front three of Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski and Firmino, with Raphinha as an impact sub wouldn’t be a bad turn of events for Barca at all.