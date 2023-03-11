Declan Rice is Arsenal’s top target this summer, but Manchester United might outbid the Gunners for the West Ham United star.

According to Dean Jones’ article on GiveMeSport, the Red Devils could represent Mikel Arteta’s Gunners’ greatest threat in their pursuit of the England midfielder.

This summer, Rice, West Ham’s best player, will enter the final year of his contract; it is very probable that he will depart the London Stadium for a more prestigious team.

Man UTD have eight players that make at least £200,000 per week, and four more make over £300,000.

Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus are the only players at Arsenal, on the other hand, who make more than £200k-a-week.

That demonstrates United’s financial strength, but Rice’s desire to stay in London and the opportunity to train with Arteta—who has elevated nearly every player in his squad—could give Arsenal the advantage.