Newcastle line up manager with 509 wins if Eddie Howe poor form continues

So far, so good for Eddie Howe at Newcastle United, although the talented manager will be hoping that the Magpies current poor form doesn’t continue.

Were results not to go their way this weekend, Newcastle could find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League table.

They do, however, have games in hand on those around them, so if the former Bournemouth man can motivate his players for the final push, there’s still a good chance that they could finish in the top four.

Though it’s almost a forgone conclusion that St. James’ Park will once again play host to European football next season, at present it’s looking more like the Europa League rather than Champions League.

The carrot for qualifying for the premier European competition is obvious, so Howe needs to come up with the solution to hopefully make that a reality.

Calciomercato, cited by HITC, note that Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are big admirers of Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti, and their admiration is no surprise given how well the Serie A outfit have performed this season.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah blasts shocking penalty wide vs Bournemouth Four West Ham stars could leave the club this summer Video: Heartwarming moment between Alisson and mascot in tunnel before Liverpool match

Only an incredible late season collapse will stop them from winning the Scudetto given that they’re already 15 points ahead of nearest rivals, Internazionale of Milan.

It’s difficult to imagine that Spalletti would walk away from Champions League football with his incredible side, though if Staveley were to offer unimaginable riches both to Spalletti personally and for the purposes of squad reinforcement, it might well invite a rethink.