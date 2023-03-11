Newcastle United owners have injected an additional £57m into the Tyneside club.

This move comes after January signings Newcastle have made in Anthony Gordon, Garang Kuol and Harrison Ashby.

Since purchasing the team for £305million in 2021, Newcastle’s owners have undertaken a number of financial investments. The money was invested in the club through equity—the issuance of additional shares—rather than debt, which has covered the cost of transfer fees.

Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, however, place restrictions on the club, which had a £200 million post-takeover allowance because of the earnings made in Mike Ashley’s final years as owner.

Speaking about FFP, Eddie Howe said: “I think FFP, as far as I’m aware, will always be a short-term big issue for us.”