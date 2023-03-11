No Five Live Sport coverage as Lineker crisis deepens at BBC

Things are getting worse for the BBC rather than better as the Gary Lineker crisis deepens further.

A snowball effect appears to be happening right across the corporation ever since it was announced that the presenter was being asked to step back from his Match of the Day duties this Saturday.

Colleague, Ian Wright, was the first to offer his support via Twitter:

He was closely followed by another MOTD regular, Alan Shearer:

Thereafter, presenters of Football Focus and Final Score joined in the boycott, as well as cameramen and commentators, along with players and managers of all the Premier League teams refusing to carry out their media duties to the BBC during the weekend’s games.

If it seemed that things couldn’t get any worse for the ‘beeb,’ the news came on Saturday lunchtime, via The Guardian, that the afternoon radio coverage of football on Five Live, normally a staple listen for many, had also been pulled from broadcast.

The saga is continuing to make headlines and there must surely be huge embarrassment being felt at the BBC at present.

The question for them now is what do they do next.

Asking Lineker to step aside could, perhaps, leave them with a mass walkout if those who have appeared to already support the presenter decide to carry on doing so, at the risk of losing their own jobs.

Decisions, decisions…

