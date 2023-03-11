Premier League players and managers in talks over joining BBC boycott in support of Gary Linekar

Premier League players and managers are in talks with the Professional Footballers Association about the possibility of joining the BBC boycott following their treatment of Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

The former footballer has been temporarily removed from his duties regarding the highlights show due to a tweet that criticised the British government and this unnecessary situation has created a storm that has seen MOTD pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, amongst others, decide to boycott the show in solidarity with their friend.

The show is expected to run on Saturday night without a presenter, pundits and commentators and could now be without interviews from players and managers as well, according to the Independent.

According to the report, many players want to show unity with the ex-professionals and have contacted the Professional Footballers Association about the possibility of boycotting the BBC.

The PFA are understood to be supportive of any such stance by their members and a decision is expected soon.

A number of Premier League clubs are said to have major concerns over allowing their employers to speak to the Match of the Day programme due to the ongoing storm with the BBC – although the primary reason for a prospective boycott is one of solidarity.

Should this exemption be allowed, Match of the Day could now be without almost everything apart from the action.