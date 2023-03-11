Premier League players and managers will not participate in BBC interviews today following Gary Lineker decision

The Premier League has told the 12 clubs playing matches today that their players and managers will not receive requests for Match of the Day interviews following the BBC’s decision to remove Gary Lineker from the show.

There was an indication from several of the Premier League’s stars that they would boycott the BBC over the weekend and now the Premier League has taken it upon itself to remove making a decision over interviews out of the players and managers’ hands as the BBC will not be allowed to approach them for interviews this weekend, reports the BBC’s Dan Roan.

The Premier League has also informed the League Managers’ Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association of their decision as the storm surrounding Match of the Day continues.

NEW | Understand the Premier League has informed the 12 clubs playing matches today, (along with the LMA and the PFA) that players and managers will not receive requests for MOTD post-match interviews later today https://t.co/0rSuUcoxWn — Dan Roan (@danroan) March 11, 2023

This comes after Gary Linekar was temporarily removed from his duties regarding Match of the Day this week due to a tweet that criticised the British government. The show’s pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, amongst others, decided to boycott the show in solidarity with their friend yesterday and at present, only the action will be shown during Saturday night’s showing as they have no presenter, pundits, commentators or interviews.

Football is rallying around Lineker following the BBC’s decision and when this storm dies down is uncertain as of now.