West Ham have contacted former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri to replace David Moyes as reported by Il Messaggero (via Sport Witness).

According to the report, West Ham will face competition from other Premier League clubs including Tottenham and Everton as well as European clubs like Fiorentina and Milan for his signature.

However, it is reported that the Italian has no plans of leaving Napoli. The report also claims that Sarri has recently turned down an offer from a club from UAE worth €7m.

West Ham have been poor this season but the West Ham board seem to have decided to stick with the Scotsman for the season and replace him in the summer.

West Ham currently sit 18th in the league and are right in the midst of a relegation battle. The two team below them are Leeds and Southampton.

If things do not change, the board may change their mind and bring in a new manager sooner rather than later.