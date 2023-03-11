“Super smart footballer” – Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool star amid links away from Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken highly of Diogo Jota amid rumours linking the forward with a move away from Anfield.

Rumours this week stated that the Portuguese forward could be sold by Liverpool this summer, with the Reds aware they have too many left-sided forwards on the books. A fee of £62m would be enough to get a deal done stated a report, but Jurgen Klopp has come out and backed the former Wolves star.

The Reds boss stated about Jota in his press conference on Friday: “I hope nobody forgets how massively we missed Diogo Jota. He is a super smart footballer. The last game he played before his injury against City he was outstanding. He is back & looks really good in training.”

Jota’s time at Anfield has been plagued with injuries but when the 26-year-old gets on the pitch he is usually very effective for Liverpool.

The forward is a pressing machine and a lethal goalscorer and has slotted 34 goals for Liverpool within the 99 games he has played. Jota is yet to score this season as a result of his injury issues and this weekend’s clash against Bournemouth would be the perfect time to get one following the doubts over his future this week.