Video: Ben Chilwell scores a brilliant left footed volley to give Chelsea the lead vs Leicester City

Ben Chilwell has given Chelsea the lead against his former team with a magnificent volley, much to the displeasure of the Leicester City fans who have not forgotten his departure to join the Blues.

Kalidou Koulibaly’s cross into the box was met by Chilwell’s stylish volley, leaving Danny Ward with no chance of stopping it.

Despite facing criticism from his former club’s fans, Chilwell celebrated his goal without hesitation. His celebration was a clear indication of how he felt about the abuse he has received from Leicester City supporters since joining Chelsea.

Watch the goal and celebration below: