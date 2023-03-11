Video: Gary Neville mocks Liverpool on social media after the shock defeat to Bournemouth

Gary Neville did not let go of the chance to mock Liverpool after their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Neville had to endure a whole week of Liverpool fans gloating and trolling him after they beat Manchester United 7-0 last week.

But they were brought down to earth by Bournemouth who surprised everyone by beating them 1-0, a defeat that is a major blow to Jurgen Klopp and their quest for a top 4 finish.

And Neville was not going to let go of the chance to get back at Liverpool fans. After the defeat he posted the following video.

 

