Video: Havertz restores Chelsea’s lead with a cheeky first time lob over the keeper – Enzo Fernandez with a sublime assist

Enzo Fernandez has produced one of the assists of the season with a sublime pass for Havertz who restored Chelsea’s lead in style.

It has been a thrilling first half with plenty of going on including three goals and all three have been quality goals.

Chilwell gave Chelsea the lead with a fine left footed volley. Daka equalised with a stunner from outisde the box. And Havertz has restored the lead from a sublime assist from Enzo Fernandez, beautifully finished off by the German.

What a game. Fans will hope for the same in the second half.

Watch the goal below: