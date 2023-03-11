Video: Havertz restores Chelsea’s lead with a cheeky first time lob over the keeper – Enzo Fernandez with a sublime assist

Enzo Fernandez has produced one of the assists of the season with a sublime pass for Havertz who restored Chelsea’s lead in style.
It has been a thrilling first half with plenty of going on including three goals and all three have been quality goals.
Chilwell gave Chelsea the lead with a fine left footed volley. Daka equalised with a stunner from outisde the box. And Havertz has restored the lead from a sublime assist from Enzo Fernandez, beautifully finished off by the German.
What a game. Fans will hope for the same in the second half.
Kai Havertz SCORES!!
? 1 – 2 Leicester City vs Chelsea FC
