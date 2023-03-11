Video: Heartwarming moment between Alisson and mascot in tunnel before Liverpool match

There was a heartwarming moment in the tunnel at the Vitality Stadium before Liverpool’s clash with Bournemouth between Reds goalkeeper Alisson and a mascot.
Liverpool are looking to continue their push for the Premier League’s top four today and although the team were concentrated on getting a result before the game, that did not stop Alisson from helping a cold mascot.
It has been a cold week in the UK and a young mascot was feeling it in the tunnel before Bournemouth vs Liverpool. Alisson saw this and in a heartwarming moment gave him his jacket to keep the youngster warm.
A lovely moment as Alisson Becker gives a young mascot his warm-up jacket ? pic.twitter.com/YmIUrEaeVK
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2023