Video: Heartwarming moment between Alisson and mascot in tunnel before Liverpool match

AFC Bournemouth Liverpool FC
There was a heartwarming moment in the tunnel at the Vitality Stadium before Liverpool’s clash with Bournemouth between Reds goalkeeper Alisson and a mascot. 

Liverpool are looking to continue their push for the Premier League’s top four today and although the team were concentrated on getting a result before the game, that did not stop Alisson from helping a cold mascot.

It has been a cold week in the UK and a young mascot was feeling it in the tunnel before Bournemouth vs Liverpool. Alisson saw this and in a heartwarming moment gave him his jacket to keep the youngster warm.

