Video: Kane grabs his and Tottenham's second against Forest from the spot

Tottenham FC
He’d already headed Tottenham into a first-half lead against Nottingham Forest, but Harry Kane clearly wasn’t done.

White Hart Lane was buzzing from the striker’s 19th Premier League goal of the season before he soon made it 20 for the 22/23 campaign, this time from the spot.

Keylor Navas stood no chance against the England front man who dispatched the spot-kick with aplomb to give the hosts a two-goal cushion before the break.

Pictures from Canal+ Foot Direct and fuboTV

