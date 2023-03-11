Video: Kane grabs his and Tottenham’s second against Forest from the spot

He’d already headed Tottenham into a first-half lead against Nottingham Forest, but Harry Kane clearly wasn’t done.

White Hart Lane was buzzing from the striker’s 19th Premier League goal of the season before he soon made it 20 for the 22/23 campaign, this time from the spot.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Leicester City’s Patson Daka with a ferocious strike from outside the box to equalise against Chelsea Video: Kane rises to power Tottenham into first half lead against Forest Video: Ben Chilwell scores a brilliant left footed volley to give Chelsea the lead vs Leicester City

Keylor Navas stood no chance against the England front man who dispatched the spot-kick with aplomb to give the hosts a two-goal cushion before the break.

GOAL | Tottenham 2-0 Nottingham ? Harry Kane x2pic.twitter.com/S2cdOCHsLi — VAR Tático (@vartatico) March 11, 2023

Harry Kane SCORES!! Harry Kane with a Penalty Goal vs. Nottingham Forest WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqBb5v#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/pnhzWNEvZR — fuboTVCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) March 11, 2023

Pictures from Canal+ Foot Direct and fuboTV