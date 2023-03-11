Video: Kane rises to power Tottenham into first half lead against Forest

Who else but Harry Kane would be in the right place at the right time for Tottenham to open the scoring against Nottingham Forest.

The hosts thought they had taken the lead earlier in proceedings when Richarlison had found the net, however, a VAR referral saw the goal chalked off.

When the opener did come, however, there was no doubting its legitimacy.

Forest were at sixes and sevens in their own box, and it allowed Pedro Porro time to lift the ball towards Kane to power home.

GOAL | Tottenham 1-0 Nottingham ? Harry Kanepic.twitter.com/EsN9whs718 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) March 11, 2023

Pictures from Canal+ Foot Direct and fuboTV