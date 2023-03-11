Video: Leicester City’s Patson Daka with a ferocious strike from outside the box to equalise against Chelsea

Daka has just equalised for Leicester with a stunning left footed strike from outside the box.
Ben Chilwell gave Chelsea an early lead with a fine volley. And Felix had the ball inside the net again in the 34th minute but it was chalked off for offside.
5 minutes later, Leicester City have seen themselves level thanks to a moment of brilliance from Patson Daka. Ricardo Pereira received the ball and back heeled it into the path of Daka who took on a player before unleashing a fierce strike from distance straight inside the back of the net.
What a way to level things up. Watch the goal below:
