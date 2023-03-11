Video: Liverpool fall behind at Bournemouth after conceding easy goal

Bournemouth have taken the lead over Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium thanks to a goal from Philip Billing.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to push on with their top four hopes following their 7-0 win over Man United last weekend and that has got off to a terrible start.
The Reds conceded a very easy goal just before the half an hour mark as a long ball over the top led to Billing scoring a tap-in.
Liverpool have a poor away record this season and that looks like it might continue today.
Philip Billing taps home the opener and it's lift-off for Bournemouth
Phlip Billing is there for the finish and Bournemouth lead Liverpool!
?: @USANetwork#MyPLMorning | #BOULIV
