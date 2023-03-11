Video: Liverpool fall behind at Bournemouth after conceding easy goal

Bournemouth have taken the lead over Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium thanks to a goal from Philip Billing.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to push on with their top four hopes following their 7-0 win over Man United last weekend and that has got off to a terrible start.

The Reds conceded a very easy goal just before the half an hour mark as a long ball over the top led to Billing scoring a tap-in.

Liverpool have a poor away record this season and that looks like it might continue today.