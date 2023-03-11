Video: Liverpool’s Klopp gives X-rated verdict on BBC and Lineker affair

If there’s one thing that makes Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, so beloved, it is that he rarely shies away from the difficult questions, and he’ll often give reporters much more than they bargained for, which was exactly the case when asked his opinion about the Gary Lineker situation with the BBC.

As has happened previously in interviews or press conferences, the German allowed his mouth to get the better of him and he uttered an expletive when describing his thoughts on why the presenter had been silenced.

The issue is clearly an emotive one for all concerned, and may continue to fester for some while yet.

"I cannot see why you would ask someone to step back for saying that." Jurgen Klopp has his say on the Gary Lineker & Match of the Day saga ? pic.twitter.com/LmrAbpDtuL — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) March 11, 2023

