Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah blasts shocking penalty wide vs Bournemouth

Liverpool are trailing Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium and having been given a way back into the match through a penalty, Mohamed Salah blasted that opportunity wide.

The Reds went into the break behind after Philip Billing gave the home side the lead just before the half an hour mark and Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled to create any clear-cut chances since.

Diogo Jota helped Liverpool get a penalty in the second half but Salah blasted the opportunity wide with a shocking miss.